KANKAKEE — Mark Victor Benoit, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 25, 2022), surrounded by family, at home, after a long illness.
He was born Feb. 1, 1955, the son of Donald G. and Barb (Fraser) Benoit. He married Debra L. Langlois on April 7, 1979.
Mark was a Clifton Central graduate. Following high school, he started his lifelong careers in farming and carpentry. Mark farmed alongside his father, brother and son. He was proud to serve 12 years as a Kankakee County Farm Bureau Board member. Mark and his family were named Conservation Farm Family of the Year by the Soil and Water Conservation in 1993; and The Daily Journal Farm Family of the Year in 2001.
Mark and his brother, Andy, also had operated Benoit Construction for 33 years. Mark had a work ethic that was hard to beat and took pride in that until the day he died.
He lived life for his family, friends, farming and carpentry.
Surviving are his loving wife, Debra Benoit; two sons, Aaron and Allyson Benoit, and their children, Brynn, Wyatt and Ruby; and Donnie and Devon, and their children, Coleman, Sloane and Brock; two daughters, Katie and Brad Niedbalski, and their children, Gwen and Blake; and Megan and Nate Bass, and their son, Cooper; six sisters, Julie Austin and Lee Schild, Claudette Hemenover (the late Donald Hemenover), Denise and Mickie Prault, Mary and Jim Azzarelli, Marcia Wheeler (the late Tom Wheeler) and Jennifer and Randy Senesac; two brothers, Andrew G. Benoit and Joseph and Paula Benoit.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, June 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded.