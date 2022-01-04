Marjorie Vollmer

BOURBONNAIS — Marjorie P. Vollmer, 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 3, 1925, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul and Clara Wulff Taube. Marjorie married Ernest Vollmer on Sept. 25, 1948, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1997.
Marjorie was a homemaker.
She was a very dedicated volunteer at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Marjorie was a former member of St. John United Church of Christ.
Surviving are three sons, James and Sheryl Vollmer, of Bourbonnais, Edward and Carol Vollmer, of Bourbonnais, and Michael and Marianne Vollmer, of Plainfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Hammond, Eric (Amy) Vollmer, Danielle (Kyle) Benoit, Amanda Vollmer and Andrea Vollmer; six great-grandchildren, Eleanor Vollmer, Stanley Vollmer, Landon Benoit, Ava Benoit, Carter Benoit and Harlow Benoit.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Kenneth Taube; and one sister, Mildred Taube.
Private family services, with interment in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee, will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
