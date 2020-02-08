ST. ANNE — Marjorie Ellen (Duncan) Sparrow, 95, of St. Anne, peacefully stepped into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020).
Preceding her in death were her grandson, Terry Sparrow; and son, Fred Sparrow.
Surviving are her husband, Fred; her son, Bob (Darla); her daughter-in-law, Debbie; and daughter, Marcia (Jay) Ott; grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Conover, Todd (Laura) Sparrow, and Tony (Lindsey) Sparrow; and eight great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service and celebration of God’s grace in Marge’s life was held Feb. 7, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland, Mich.
The family is grateful to the staff and management of Raybrook Manor of Holland Home for the loving and skillful care Marge received in her final days.
Memorials may be sent to the Resident Assistance Fund at Holland Home, 2100 Raybrook Street SE, Ste. 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
Funeral arrangements were by Zaagman Memorial Chapel in Grand Rapids, Mich.
