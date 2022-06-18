KANKAKEE — On Jan. 1, 2022, Marjorie Evelyn Varney Ryan passed away peacefully at Ascension Living Heritage Village, Kankakee.
She was born in Cabery, on April 14, 1920, the daughter of William Everett and Ruth Turner Varney.
Marge attended schools in Cabery and Normal and graduated from the St Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing as an R.N. in 1941.
She married Edmond P. Ryan on April 5, 1942. While Edmond was in the military, Marge was a nurse at Billings Hospital, Chicago; Charity Hospital, New Orleans; and Pittsburg Hospital, Pittsburg, Calif. She was later employed as the industrial nurse for the Roper Corporation, Bradley Divison, for 26 years.
Marge and Ed loved to play golf at the Kankakee Valley Elks Country Club and traveled extensively, including a trip around the world in 1973.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, the Kankakee Valley Genealogy Society, and the Mayflower Society.
After Marge’s retirement from Roper, she returned to St. Mary’s as a volunteer, where she accumulated more than 15,400 volunteer hours.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Ed; her son, Robert; her parents; and her three sisters.
Surviving are her daughter, Judi (Joe) Taylor, of St. Augustine, Fla. and Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Steven (Nikole) Schale, of Tallahassee, Fla., Elizabeth (Seth) Vidaña, of Bellingham, Wash., and Lisa (James) Drake, of Beaverton, Ore.; and four great-grandchildren, Nolan Drake, Emma Drake, Jude Vidaña and Adah Vidaña. She is also survived by nieces, Cheryl (Ed) Barnum, Nancy (Mike) Larson and Susan (Gary) Cope; and nephews, Rev. Gene (Sharon) Colthurst and Mark Berger. And a very special thank you to her dear friends, Georgia and Dennis Hess, Dr. Mario Massullo, the staff at Ascension Living Heritage Village, Kankakee, and the staff of Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Flowers are gratefully declined, but memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, the First Presbyterian Church or the Cabery Methodist Church.
“We will miss her dearly but celebrate, with gratitude, her long and remarkable life,” Barack Obama.