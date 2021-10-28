Marjorie Krueger

MILFORD — Marjorie Anne Krueger, 73, of Milford, passed away Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Danville, the daughter of Ralph J. and Maxine E. (Kietzmann) Newman. They preceded her in death, along with three brothers, Jim, Patrick and John Newman.
Marjorie married Melvin Wayne Krueger on Aug. 20, 1976, in Joliet. He survives.
In addition to her husband, Melvin Krueger, of Milford, she is survived by three daughters, Lori (Mike) St. Peter, of Cissna Park, Linda (David) Dexter, of Crescent City, and Andrea Krueger, of Chicago; one son, Tim (Ruby) Krueger, of Ashton; brothers and sisters, Dan (Margie) Newman, of Vero Beach, Fla., David (Carol) Newman, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Barb (Harvey) Brusky, of Dixon, Kathy (Cobe) Mueller, of Effingham, Joe (Alicia) Newman, of Libertyville, Sue (Steve) Worley, of Sycamore, Dianne (Marvin) Barnes, of Sycamore, Matt (Shelly) Newman, of Ludlow; one sister-in-law, Barbara Newman, of Cary, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie enjoyed sewing and watching the noon news and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
She worked at FMC in Hoopeston for more than 25 years.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.