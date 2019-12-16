Marjorie Howe, 91, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019).
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Hoopeston, the daughter of James Daugherty and Hazel White.
Marjorie married Robert Howe Sr. on March 28, 1947, in Gilman.
She worked for Baltimore Air Coil in Paxton before retiring.
Marge enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing and cats.
Surviving are her sons, Robert and Donna Howe, of Watseka, Russell Howe, of Paxton, and Ronald and Jackie Howe, of Hoopeston; daughters, Diana Mason, of Beloit, Wis., and Kimberly and Steve Pickle, of Clinton, Miss.; sister, Shirley Eells, of Hoopeston; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Betty Clark; and brother-in-law, Jerry Eells.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Junior Diabetes or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
