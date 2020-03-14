Marjorie Gereaux

BOURBONNAIS — Marjorie “Margie” E. Gereaux, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Joliet, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Doyle) Bloch. Margie married Marvin J. Gereaux on July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Margie was very involved in Maternity BVM Catholic Church and School, holding offices in St. Anne Soladity, and CCW. She was a eucharistic minister and was especially active in fundraising activities like the card parties and church bazaars.
She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority for over 50 years. She enjoyed baking, knitting, quilting, sewing, traveling, canning and attending family events.
Surviving are her children, Douglas M. (Kathryn) Gereaux, of Dwight, Kathleen M. (Dan) Dillon, of Reston, Va., Deborah L. Overacker, of Kankakee, Patricia A. (Mark) Meents, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Renee Overacker, of Kankakee, Tracey Overacker, of Bourbonnais, Amy Overacker, of Bourbonnais, Sarah (Jonathan) Kao, of Mississauga, Ontario, Kirbie Gereaux, of Chicago, Wyatt Dillon, of Los Angeles, Calif., Jordan Dillon, of Nashville, Tenn.; six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Alexa, Abel, Alec, Zayne and Emersyn.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; infant son, Michael; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Maternity Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be made to Maternity BVM Catholic Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
