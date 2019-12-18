Marion S. Ruhbeck, 84, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Watseka.
She was born Oct. 4, 1935, at home southwest of Peotone in Peotone Township, the daughter of George Sr. and Elizabeth (Stolzenbach) Becker. She married Norman W. Ruhbeck on Nov. 7, 1959, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, with the Rev. E.H. Plassmann officiating. Her husband preceded her in death.
Marion graduated from Peotone High School with the class of 1953.
She was employed at Bennett Industries from 1953 to 1960. She then married and stayed home to raise her children. Later, she returned to work and served as assistant manager at Peotone McDonalds for eight years. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, where she taught Sunday school for 12 years. She was a Cub Scout den mother of pack 315. She enjoyed making and painting wood crafts for the Emmaus Home Fall Bazaar. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed the annual fishing trip to Wisconsin with her family.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary Lee (Char) Ruhbeck, of Peotone, Brian Dean (Lynn) Ruhbeck, of Peotone, and Jeffrey Paul (Amy) Ruhbeck, of Manteno; six grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) de Maat, Phillip (Katarina) Ruhbeck, Jacob (Samantha Brown) Ruhbeck, Michael Ruhbeck, Matthew Ruhbeck and Nicholas Ruhbeck; four step-grandchildren, Nicole (Joshua) Moats, Allison Lindstrom, Heather Orlick and Maegan Orlick; one brother, Marvin (the late Aletha); Helen Becker, of Wilmington; one great-grandchild; five step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Allen Ruhbeck (Jan. 17, 1965); four brothers, George Jr. (Loretta) Becker, Arnold Becker, Louis (Elda) Becker, and Vernon Becker; four sisters, Kathryn (Frank) Malone, Lorna (Lavern) Waldvogel, Carolyn (Don) Smith, and an infant sister, Dorothy.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, with the Rev. Terry Krouskoupf and Nancy Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt de Maat, Phillip, Jacob, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas Ruhbeck.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association.
