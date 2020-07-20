CHEBANSE — Marion R. Panozzo, 74, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Oak Park, the daughter of Donald and Doris Cahan Diefenbach.
Marion married Myron Panozzo on Dec. 18, 1966, at the Grand Prairie United Methodist Church in Bonfield.
She helped her husband with the farm.
Marion was an active 4-H leader, and taught Sunday school for many years in Chebanse and Kankakee. Marion directed Young Peoples Theatre (YPT) plays. She was a talented musician, singing and playing the organ/keyboard for church. Marion was also involved in the music booster club for Clifton Central. She was a large supporter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). She loved to care for her family and friends and share her cooking.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Myron Panozzo, of Chebanse; one son, Michael Panozzo and Anne Pace, of Chebanse; one daughter, Michele and Scott Hanson, of Chebanse; one sister, Joyce and Richard Cochran, of Bonfield; three brothers, James and Donna Diefenbach, of Bonfield, Ed and Cherie Diefenbach, of Lebanon, Tenn., and Richard and Susan Diefenbach, of Tucson, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Laura Hanson, Nikolaus Hanson, Reagan Panozzo, Giacomo Panozzo, Gianni Panozzo and Giona Panozzo; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Valerie Mezger Wangstrom will officiate the service.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Interment will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to Otto Township Fire Protection or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
