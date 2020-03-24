ASHKUM — Mrs. Marilyn Kay Harms, 68, of Ashkum, passed away Friday afternoon (March 20, 2020) following a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born at Elgin on March 30, 1951, the daughter of Patrick and Marjorie (Peeken) Gillespie. Her parents preceded her in death.
Marilyn married Edward L. Harms on Aug. 29, 1970, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Kenneth Sorensen, of Ashkum; a son, Ryan E. Harms, of Clifton; and two granddaughters, Andie (special friend, Nina Crowley) Mathy and Kaylee Mathy. She is also survived by her sisters, Madelyn Washburn, of Bourbonnais, Janet and Tom Suddarth, of Fairfield, and Kathie and Jon Simoneau, of Clifton; and a brother, Patrick “Bud” Gillespie, of Ashkum.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael.
Mrs. Harms was a member of the Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum. She was retired from CSL Behring in Bradley, and was a longtime member of United Chemical Workers Local 0498.
She loved being with family and especially her granddaughters and enjoyed traveling.
Private graveside rites will be accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home of Clifton. There will be a memorial Mass of Christian Burial with a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Extended family, friends and co-workers are encouraged to seek alternate forms for extending their condolences.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
