ESSEX — Marilyn Marie Ferrero (nee Kemp), 92, of Essex, passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Essex Township, the daughter of Leo and Pauline (nee Kemp) Wilking. Her parents preceded her in death.
Marilyn graduated from Herscher High school with the class of 1944.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Essex and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 802 in Bradley, and was a Lady Lion.
Marilyn was a beauty school teacher for many years. She loved to ballroom dance with her husband, William, and continued for many years with close friends. She also enjoyed knitting and fixing crossword puzzles.
She always had a smile on her face and she will be missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are two children, Dale (Kathy) Ferrero, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Carol Ferrero, of Essex; three grandchildren, Dale Ferrero, Jeff Fox and Kandice (fiancé, Jason Willis) Ferrero; four great-grandchildren, Amber, Abbey, Braden and Bryson, and one great-granddaughter due to arrive in November; and one nephew, Dennis Wilking.
She married William E. Ferrero on Dec. 4, 1945. He preceded her in death March 12, 1972.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Dale (Arlene) Wilking; and one niece, Sharon.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in North Cemetery, Essex.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!