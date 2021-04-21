HERSCHER — Marilyn Emling, 87, passed to eternal life on April 14, 2021, in Fresno, Calif., with family at her side.
Marilyn was born Dec 22, 1933, in Olney, the daughter of Dale and Anna Harvey. She married her high school sweetheart, Ray Emling, on Nov. 22, 1952, in Goodrich, and they were together for 60 years until his passing.
She worked in the banking industry for many years before becoming a small business owner, operating Valley Pool and Spa in Hanford, Calif., with Ray and their son, Mike.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Patrick) Burghgrave, Kevin Emling, Mike Emling and Kris (Joe) Lopez; her sister, Darlene (Gene) Bertrand, of Bonfield; brother, Jack Harvey, of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, RJ Emling, Ashley Maya, Justin Emling, Briana Whitten, Andrea Lopez, Adam Lopez and Ashley Sellers; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Eleanor Barker, of Essex, Marie Davis, of Kankakee, and Jan (Paul) Feinman, of Greenwood, Ind.; and one brother-in-law, Dave (Ellen) Emling, of Herscher.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westmont of Fresno Memory Care and Hinds Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno, Calif. Private interment to follow at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or the charity of the donor’s choice.