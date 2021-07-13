Marilyn Dillman

MOMENCE — Marilyn J. Dillman, 78, of Momence, passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Olaf and Verna Burkett Faucher.
Marilyn married Robert B. “Bob” Dillman on Aug. 23, 1964, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2021.
Surviving are her son, Keith Dillman, of Momence; three daughters, Barbara Trost, of Kankakee, Terrie (Michelle) Bauer, of Peotone, and Jennifer Andrew, of Momence; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Jamie) Trost, Cody Trost, Kyle Findlay, Ashlyn Findlay, Jasmine Andrew, Allie Bauer, Lexi Bauer and Kade Dillman; and one great-granddaughter, Everbe Trost.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two granddaughters, Erica and Erin Trost.
She was a member of the First United Methodist of Momence.
Marilyn was a member of the Audubon Society.
Her hobbies included crocheting, cross-stitching and making latch hook rugs. Marilyn also loved reading books.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Inurnment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
