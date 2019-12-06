Marilyn “Midge” Daucanski, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at Amita Holy Family Medical Center in DesPlaines.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
