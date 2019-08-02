Marilyn J. Cook, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Waterman, the daughter of McKinley and Lila K. (Schreck) Firkins.
Marilyn enjoyed doing word puzzles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Doug and Ann Jones, of Kankakee, Mike and Kristie Jones, of Peotone, and Mark and Shelly Jones, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janet B. Larson, of Shabonna.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, George Firkins; and one sister, Dionne Holliday.
As a final act of generosity, Marilyn was an organ donor for Gift of Hope of Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!