KANKAKEE — Marilyn J. Britt, 90, of Kankakee, passed away July 4, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Violet (Studor) Wiegert.
Marilyn was employed by K’s Merchandise Mart, from which she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed going on lunch dates with the many friends she met while working at K’s Merchandise.
Surviving are sons, Glenn Morin, of Kankakee, and Dennis Morin, of Kankakee; stepsons, Vernon Britt, Delbert Britt and James Griffen; daughter, Sandra Crim (Jack), of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Deborah Porter; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wiegert, of Sarasota, Fla.; sister, Betty Prairie, of Bradley; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Arnold Wiegert and William Wiegert; stepdaughter, Vickie Lustig; and grandson, Christopher Smith.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public memorial services.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
