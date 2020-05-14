ONARGA — Marilou L. Harding, 78, of Onarga, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at her home.
She was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Watseka, the daughter of Lloyd and Lucille (Luecke) Schuler. Marilou married Hargis Harding Sr. on Feb. 10, 1963, in Gilman.
Surviving are her husband, Hargis Harding Sr., of Onarga; two sons, Hargis Jr. (Sheri) Harding, of Onarga, and Tony (Denise) Harding, of Lake Worth, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kristin, Katie, Kevin, Jonathan, Jessica and Jacqueline; nine great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Ernest (Donna) Schuler, of Gilman, Russell (Mary Ann) Schuler, of Gilman, and Dale (Debra) Schuler, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Arlene Snow.
Marilou had a passion for reading and working with her flowers. She also had a love for sewing and taking care of her family.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
