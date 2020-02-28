Marietta Varboncoeur

WATSEKA — Marietta Kay (Rogers) Varboncoeur, 71, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
She was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Watseka, the daughter of James H. and Eleanor L. (Wood) Rogers.
Surviving are her sons, Todd Fish, of Rockford, and Kevin Trumble, of Ferndale, Mich.; her partner, Robert Buckley; stepson, Charles Buckley; special daughter-in-law, Wende Norris-Varboncoeur; stepsons, Jeff, Jon and Joe Varboncoeur; two sisters, Leatha Romine, of Watseka, and Kathy Breckinridge, of Portage Mich.; brother-in-law, Merideth (Judy) Varboncoeur; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Jory and Colte Fish, Misty (Alex) Heagle, Ashley Varboncoeur, Alex Hayes and Hunter Buckley; six great-grandchildren, Damon, Ellianna, Jordan and Aria Fish, and Olivia and Wyatt Heagle; and one uncle, Everett Wood, of Nicholasville, Ky. Also surviving are nieces, Tracy Chabrier-Huizenga, Kelly Steffens, Wanda K. Turnbull, Tasha (Terry) James, Tabitha Rogers, Cassidy Rogers and Tifanie A. Romine; nephews, Michael (Kandace) Rogers, Kirt (Tonya) Rogers, Doug Rogers, Clayton Rogers, Tylor Rogers and Ryne Romine; special friends, Lynda Guynn, Donna Blair and Teresa Willis; and many loving cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandparents, Henry and Birdie Rogers, and Clarence and Amanda Wood; husbands, Terry L. Trumble and Miles V. Varboncoeur; brothers, Kenneth W. Rogers, William C. Rogers, Colin Kelly and James H. Rogers Jr.; brother-in-law, David Romine; aunts, Maxine Williams, Leona Wood, Helena Probasco, Clarice Farrand and Janice Rogers; uncles, Herbert Wood and Alf Rogers; niece, Kandy (Rogers) Peterson; and great-niece, Teresa Rogers.
Marietta worked at Electronic Components, Howard Industries, Littlefuse, K-Mart and Bosch.
She had an infectious smile and easy-going personality and had many friends. Marietta was loved and admired by many. She enjoyed people and loved to laugh. Marietta loved kids and animals, she loved her Molly Girl, Sweet Pea, Buddy Boy and Honey. She had a special place in her heart for great-niece, Ella Rogers; and great-nephews, Westin and Cohen Kelly Rogers, who called her “grandma.” Family was important to her and she was important to her family. Marietta had a very soft heart and enjoyed helping people. She loved traveling and especially traveling with her son, Kevin, and Bruce.
A celebration of life will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. There will be no funeral service. Private burial will be at later date.
Memorials may be made to ICARE or to The ARC of Iroquois County.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!