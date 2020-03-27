MANTENO — Marie H. Reneau, 95, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (March 21, 2020) at Heritage Woods Assisted Living of Manteno.
She was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Beaverville, the daughter of Walter and Isabell (Trudeau) Dionne. Marie married Alphonse “Bud” Reneau on May 15, 1943, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. He preceded her in death June 17, 1986.
Marie was a graduate of St. Anne Academy and St. Anne High School. She had worked for the American Legion Post 85. Marie had also been employed by Kankakee School District 111 and the Kankakee Area Special Education Coop. She was a charter member of Local 11 and had helped organize the union in the Kankakee School District 111. Marie also served as union president for four years. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and a former member of the Kankakee Sportsman’s Club.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gerald Reneau, Rick and Theresa Reneau, of Phillips, Wis., and Bob and Robin Reneau, of New Berlin, Wis.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Carol Reneau Honn, of Bradley, and Connie and Bill Rinehart, of Manteno; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother-in-law, Joyce and Wayne Miller, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and one daughter-in-law, Cathy Reneau.
In addition to her husband, Alphonse “Bud” Reneau, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald “Ron” Reneau; one great-grandchild, Ella Rinehart; three brothers, Alfred Dionne, Lenard Dionne and Donald Dionne; and one sister, Joanne Provost Senesac.
Private family services will be at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!