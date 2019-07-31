Marie Virginia Prairie, 92, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Merkle Knipprath Countryside Nursing Home in Clifton.
She was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Earl and Anneita (Paine) Matthews. Marie married Bernard Leon Prairie on Oct. 5, 1946. They shared 67 years together until he preceded her in death in 2013.
Marie was a member of the Ashkum United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved taking care of and spending time with her family. In her later years, Marie loved her time at Merkle Knipprath, where she was very active and loved to be involved in as many activities as possible.
Surviving are her children, Tom (Theresa) Prairie, of Sun City West, Ariz., Larry (Linda) Prairie, of Clifton, Dale (Jodi) Prairie, of Clifton; her daughter-in-law, Kay (Ed) Movern, of Clifton; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister; and a son, Glenn Prairie.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Malcolm Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Merkle Knipprath Countryside for the activity fund.
