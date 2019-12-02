Marie Lanoue Berns, 85, of Chandler, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born on June 24, 1934, in Ashkum, the daughter of Blanche (Lambert) and Leonard Lanoue. Marie married Ernest Berns in November of 1956 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee. She attended St. Patrick’s High School and graduated in 1952.
She worked at Armour Pharmaceuticals while in Kankakee. She later worked as an administrative assistant after moving to Arizona. She retired from Arizona State University’s Hayden Library.
Marie found immense joy in nature, writing, music, film, literature and fine arts.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Blanche and Leonard Lanoue; her two sisters, Lorraine and Marjorie; and a grandson, Richard.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Ernest L. Berns; her beloved brother, Leonard LaNoue; nine children, including James (Linda), Mary Pat (Mike) Raher, Julie (Dave) Bruggeman, Ann Michell (Brian) Connors, Joseph, Jacqueline (Mick) Berns-Carmichael, Richard (Chris), Barbara (William) Morris and Andrea; 27 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Tempe, Ariz.
