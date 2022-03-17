marie ellison

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Marie C. Ellison, 88, of Chandler, Ariz., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2022) at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Bradley, the daughter of Joseph J. and BellRose H. (Tatro) Chaplinski. Marie married Leo Richard Cavender on Oct. 7, 1950. He preceded her in death June 28, 1977. She married Reaferd Ellison on Jan. 31, 1987. He preceded her in death May 25, 2009.
Marie was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, playing games and making her famous spaghetti and pizza. Most of all, Marie enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one son, Tom Cavender (Eda Smith), of Leesville, S.C.; five daughters, Cathy and Eric Vonhoff, of Yorkville, Tina Ronnenberg, of Bourbonnais, Annette and Kevin Pollett, of Mesa, Ariz., Cindy and David Massey, of Bradley, and LaDonna and Dennis Marquette, of Chandler, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia and Bill Magruder, of Kankakee, and Connie and Tom Naylor, of San Diego, Calif.; and one brother, Roger and Barb Chaplinski, of Bradley.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph “Jay” and Patricia Chaplinski; and one sister, Vivian Powers.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.