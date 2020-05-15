BOURBONNAIS — Marie Quitugua Daniel, 52, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 7, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born April 18, 1968, in Guam, a daughter of Jose and Maria (Quitugua) Atalig.
Marie was a manager at Jack In The Box and a member of The Free Christian Center in Kankakee.
Surviving are a daughter, BobRie Tucker; and also Brendasha Tucker, who was like a daughter to Marie; two brothers, Joey (Maria) Quitugua, of Bosie, Idaho, and Alex Apatang, of Rota; two sisters, Carla Atalig, of Columbus, Ohio, and A.V. Atalig, of Kankakee; two children who Marie considered her grandchildren, Zy’Aire Scott and Zendaya Tucker; her best friend, Lorena Dorlash; her special friend and caregiver, Bobby Tucker; two aunts, Connie (Bell) Manglona and Elizabeth Sasakura; and an uncle, Oscar (Visi) Quitugua.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and an uncle, Antonio Maratita.
Marie loved spending time with children, she would teach them educational things, such as ABC’s and 123’s. Though she was not a teacher, she loved to educate. She enjoyed reading Nora Roberts’ books and the outdoors.
The family and friends of Marie “would like to thank everyone for their kind words and help through this tough time.”
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
