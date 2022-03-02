MARTINTON — Marian J. Mogged, 88, of Martinton, passed away Feb. 21, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 2, 1933, in rural Papineau, the daughter of Louie and Mabel (Kelting) Hinrichs. Marian married Earl Zeedyk in January of 1953. He preceded her in death Jan. 4, 1968. Marian then married Roy Mogged on Aug. 30, 1974. He preceded her in death May 19, 2019.
Marian worked for many years for First Trust Bank in Kankakee and The National Bank of St. Anne. She had also farmed alongside both her husbands.
Marian was a lifelong member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, where she had served as secretary, council member and taught Sunday school.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanie Brown, of Beaverville, and Kay and Jim Gomeztagle, of Crown Point, Ind.; her stepchildren, Richard and Pam Mogged, of Decatur, Pat and Bill Childs, of Kankakee, Vicki and Rich Kerr, of Decatur, and Mary and Steve Borchers, of High Springs, Fla.; one sister, Glenda and Marvin Teske; five brothers-in-law, Fred Zeedyk, Miles and Carol Zeedyk, Charles and Verna Mogged, Glenn Mogged, and Harry and Virginia Mogged; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Ivan Hinrichs; sisters-in-law, Amy Eheart, Evelyn (Elmore) Glaser and Judy Mogged; brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Lorraine Zeedyk, Otto and Chris Mogged, Harvey and Betty Mogged, Robert and Pat Mogged, Marvin Zeedyk and Victor Zeedyk.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. A funeral service will be at noon on Monday, March 7, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau.