Maria Hernandez

BRADLEY — Maria L. Hernandez, 91, of Bradley, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021) in Champaign.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Dexha, Hildalgo, Mexico, the daughter of Felix Luna Lugo and Cesarea Rojas. Maria was married in Mexico, to Ruben Hernandez Ramirez Sr., who owned and operated Ruben’s Custom Gun Stocks on North Fifth Avenue in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.
Maria was retired from the Mortell Company.
She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family.
Maria was a devout Catholic. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee. Maria was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury.
She passed away peacefully, comforted and strengthened by the sacraments of the church, with four of her children praying the rosary at her bedside.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ruben (Sue) Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, and Raymond (Carol) Hernandez; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Martha (Victor) Aune, Marie Hernandez and Anita (Scott) Friedman; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ruben; she was preceded in death by an infant son, Pedro.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel, Kankakee. Rosary will be said at 10 a.m.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Masses for the repose of her soul.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Kankakee.
