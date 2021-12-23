FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marguerite H. “Peg” Paschke (Messier), 100, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Sunday Dec. 19, 2021.
Peg was born in Kankakee, on Feb. 25, 1921, the daughter of Viateur and Eugenie Messier. She married John E. “Jack” Paschke in 1943, while Jack was serving in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Peg and Jack settled in Kankakee after the war and raised eight children: Mary Brand (Bill), Jeanne Paschke (Leo Trudeau), John Paschke (Magali), Lucy Paschke, Rita Paschke (Jack Wittman), Paul Paschke (Suzanne), Sara Parish (John) and Mark Paschke (Jeanine).
In addition to being a mother, Peg was a nurse and librarian before retiring to Florida in 1995.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Jack; brothers, Leon and Robert Messier; and sister, Betty Bertrand.
In addition to her eight children, she is survived by 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Naples Memorial Gardens, Naples, Fla.
Memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy or Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Fla.