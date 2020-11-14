SERVERNA PARK, MD. — Margo Mase Majer Thiele, 81, was called to our Lord Nov. 3, 2020, from Hospice in Annapolis, Md.
Margo was born in Evanston, on June 22, 1939, the daughter of Dr. Wilfred E. and Naomi Judith (Wingstrom) Mase.
She attended Watseka schools and was a member of the famous class of ‘57. She loved our Lord, her family, traveling and parties. Her passion was art and writing for a time including being editor of the local college literary publication.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, E.R. “Dick” Thiele, of Serverna Park, Md.; sons, Eric Thiele, of California, Mike Majer, of Serverna Park, John Majer, of Chicago; daughters, Mary Majer, of West Virginia, and Anne Majer, of Serverna Park; granddaughters, Erin and Lauren, of Baltimore, Md.; sister, Judith Hoppe, of Watseka; nephews, Mark Mase Jr., of Rockford, Adam Hoppe and Paul (Stacey) Hoppe, of Watseka, Linda Mase, of Florida; and grandchildren and great-nieces.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Dr. Mark Mase; son, Teddy Thiele; and grandson, Richard.
There was no funeral, but a large gathering of her family was held. A memorial service is tentatively planned for her birthday next summer.
