Margo Ann Tennant, 81, was called home to heaven Wednesday (July 24, 2019).
She was born Feb. 27, 1938, the daughter of Chester and Harriet (nee Spencer) Carroll. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Harold Eugene Tennant on July 17, 1954, in Hundred, W.V. They were happily married for 59 years until his death in 2013.
Margo had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed cooking for those she loved. She loved the outdoors, picking berries, finding a good bargain and laughing with her sisters.
Surviving are her son, John (Renee) Tennant, of St. Anne; daughters, Patricia (Adam) Libman, of Palatine, and Kathryn (Sonny) Klossing, of Bonfield; grandchildren, Amber Tennant, Jami (Doug) Knautz, James Tennant Jr., Nathan Baird, Matthew Tennant, Rachael Tennant, Erin (Logan Trkulja) Tennant, Emily Libman, Jack Libman, Kaitlyn Libman, Cherish (Ryan) Nelson, Josh (Adrian) Klossing and Jake Klossing; several beloved great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Joyce Crosby, of Lake Zurich, Dorothy (James) Cleary, of Mokena, and Virginia Dean of Antelope, Calif.; and two sisters-in-law, Ethel Walton and Faye Tennant, both of Forida.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Harold Eugene Tennant Jr., Chester Tennant and James Tennant; grandchildren, Sara Tennant, Eric Tennant and Jeramy Tennant; and a sister, Delores Anderson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, with Jeff Thayer and Peggy Jansen officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ward Cemetery in Verona.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!