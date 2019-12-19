Margaret Jewel (Simington) Stevenson, 73, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at her home with family.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279E 5000S Road, Pembroke. Pastor Rodney Lake will officiate. Interment will be in in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory.
Margaret was born March 8, 1946, in Chicago, to Erion H. (Fleming) and Royal D. Simington, of Robbins. Her parents preceded her in death. She and her family moved to Pembroke Township when she was very young.
She was a lifelong member of Pembroke Community Reformed Church (Pembroke Fellowship Church). She served in many capacities: Consistory secretary, Sunday school teacher, member of several different women’s groups (where she served as president many times), the choir, the Culinary Ministry; the Missions Ministry (holding various positions) and she assisted with the “PFC Walk of Hope” and the youth in many capacities.
On May 22, 1971, Margaret was joined in holy matrimony to Jimmie Ira Stevenson. She devoted her life to being a dedicated wife and raising four children.
Margaret was employed at the General Foods Corporation, Kankakee, for 15 years; later earning a culinary arts certificate and returned to work at Kankakee School District 111 in the culinary department. She retired in 2010 from the Lincoln Cultural Center as head cook.
Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; children, Joye Ira (Kevin) Armstrong, of Kankakee, James Omari (Shanika C.) Stevenson, of Sun River Terrace, Khalilah Kesi (Johnny) Stevenson, of Kankakee, and Larnscie Philipe (Seneca C.) Stevenson, of Bradley; four stepchildren, Terrence A. (Wakena) Timms, of Tucker, Ga., Felicia A, (Darryl) Guimont, of Dallas, Texas, Shonda E. (Kerryn) DeVerteuil, of Jackson, Miss., and SeKayi D. (Erica) Baptist, of Bourbonnais; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dora E. Simington, Mary E. Jones and Erion Bailey, of Sun River Terrace, and Phyllis A. Simington, of Pembroke Township; brother, Gerald Frazier, of Crystal Lake; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Cook, of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Larnscie Stevenson, of St. Paul, Minn.; two godchildren, Doria L. Sextion, of Kankakee, and Seth Whalum, of Joliet; special friends, Myrna Brady, of Richton Park, and Donna Trost, of Kankakee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Rosemary; two brothers, James A. Simington and Royal D. Cook; mother-in-law, Sarah Stevenson; sister-in-law, Bertha Bradley; and brother-in-law, Mayor Ralph J. Bailey.
