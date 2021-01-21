DWIGHT — Margaret Ann Stahler, 84, a resident of Heritage Health in Dwight, and formerly of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021).
Born Oct. 9, 1936, in Granville, Margaret Ann was a daughter of Charles and Mary (Gordon) Talty.
She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School.
On April 19, 1958, Margaret married Frank Joseph Stahler, Jr. and together they raised three children.
Margaret was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, and was a member of the Grandmothers Club, as well the the Royal Neighbors, Farm Bureau and Rural Letter Carriers Association.
She greatly enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, and she enjoyed playing Bingo. Margaret was also a great collector and took pleasure in going to yard sales.
Survivors include her three children, William (Betsy) Stahler, of Coal City, Teresa Stahler, of Bradley, and David (Julie) Stahler, of Bartlett; seven grandchildren, Mary (Sam) Spurney, of Koehler, Wis., James (Cassie) Stahler, of Cambridge, Andrew LaReau, of Chicago, Melissa LaReau, of Bradley, and Rebecca Stahler, Joseph Stahler and Stephen Stahler, all of Bartlett; two great-grandchildren, Lena Spurney and Theodore Stahler; and one sister-in-law, Helen Talty, of Coal City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Frank (in 1999); brothers, James Talty, Thomas Talty and William Talty; and one sister, Patricia (at birth).
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee St., Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the Rev. Raed Bader presiding.
Those wishing to participate in the funeral services virtually are welcome to watch the live-streamed service beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. A link for the event will be available on Margaret’s memorial page at reevesfuneral.com.
Burial will be in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Ransom, where Margaret will be laid to rest with her late husband. Her grandchildren will act as pallbearers.
Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.
