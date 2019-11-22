Margaret “Margie” (nee Quigley) Pyle, of Wilton Center, passed away Sept. 1, 2019.
She was age 59 when she left this world and was welcomed into her heavenly home on Sept. 1, 2019, after a hopeful and determined struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Margie was cherished by her family and leaves behind her loving husband, Cody, and two devoted sons, Nelson and James.
She is also survived by her father, Frank Quigley; parents-in-law, John and Jan Pyle; siblings, Dorothy Thompson, Patricia (Don) Poll, Jerry (Joyce) Quigley, Jim (Liz) Quigley, John (Linda) Quigley, Susie (Dave) Eichorst, Susan (the late Ron) Cepela, Laurie (Doug) Krippel and Carole Combs; as well as her husband’s family and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her mothers, Frances and MaryAnn; and mother-in-law, Lindy Pyle.
Margaret grew up in the Wilton Center community and attended Peotone Schools. After graduating from Western Illinois University, she attained her BSN at California State University, East Bay.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at St. Patrick’s Church, Wilton Center.
Memorials may be made to Young Life Conejo Valley – CA65 at 3033 Rikkard Dr. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.
