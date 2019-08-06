Margaret “Peggy” Ragain, 80, of Coal City, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 18, 1938, in South Amboy, N.J. Margaret Ann was a daughter of William Edward “Jersey” and Ruth Ann (Connor) Klegman.
She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School.
On Nov. 11, 1958, Peggy married Gerald Ragain, in Coal City. Together they made their home and raised their family in Ragainville, Wilmington.
Peggy worked as a furniture and carpeting sales associate at Montgomery Wards in Joliet for more than 20 years, and later owned and operated Western World Racing Hut. She was active with the County Line Kickers, participated in Godley Park District Trips and was a regular at Thursday night Bingo at the Gardner American Legion.
Family was Peggy’s priority. Endless memories were created at Wednesday night dinners, as well as Sunday morning breakfasts. Anyone who came to the table was fed by Peggy. A lover of nature, Peggy enjoyed her flowers and watching the birds. Tom Skilling was a favorite and though she had a love/hate relationship with squirrels, her beautiful yard made for epic Easter egg hunts.
Peggy was a fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed garage sales. Birthday dinners were highlighted by her candid birthday poems that each family member received beginning on their 18th year. Peggy had a way of creating a special relationship with each and every one of her family members. She lived her life fully, and now passes on a legacy for her family to hold close and carry on forevermore.
Survivors include her children, Barbara (Jeff) Lardi, Beverly (Conrad) Stanley and Joe (Kim) Ragain, all of Wilmington, Charlie (Kimie) Ragain, of Mazon, Vicki Klegman, of Chicago, and Melissa Klegman, of Coal City; grandchildren, Etty (Jen) Stanley, Tony (Alexa) Lardi, Beth (Bill) Studer, Matt Ragain (Kelly Fisher), Jackie (Matt) Liebermann, Coley Ragain, Zach Ragain, Maggie Ragain and Alyssa Cirrencione; great-grandkids, Kayla Lardi, Isabella Lardi, Logan Stanley, Olivia Lardi, Lillian Stanley and Harley Liebermann; siblings, Fran (Doug) Strobel, of Wilmington, Cathy (the late Richard) Broderick, of Braceville, Patty Fox (Ron) and William “Jersey” (Debbie) Klegman, all of Coal City, Kim (Dave) Brown, of Las Vegas, and James Klegman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ilene Klegman, of Ohio, Larry (Sharon) Ragain, of South Wilmington, and Richard (Mary Ellen) Ragain and George (Doris) Ragain, all of Wilmington; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her dear and special friend, Carole Clements, of Wilmington.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gerald (2003); grandson, Jeffery Lardi Jr. (2017), brothers, Donald (Carol) Klegman and Thomas Klegman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Shirley Sorensen; and her dear friend, Sharon Gresham.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home, with Peggy’s nephew, the Rev. Scott Strobel officiating. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where Peggy will be laid to rest with her late husband, Gerald. Everyone is invited to join together for the memorial luncheon at the Wilmington Moose Lodge immediately following the services.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet IL 60431.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!