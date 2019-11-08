Margaret “Peggy” Kerouac, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at her home.
She was born March 27, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Louis and Maria Angelina (Arseneau) Nourie.
Peggy retired from Armour Pharmaceutical Company after 35 years.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and attending township outings.
Peggy was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Her faith was a very important part of her life.
Surviving are one son, Michael Kerouac, of San Diego, Calif.; two daughters, Patti and Woody Umphrey, of Bourbonnais, and Shari and Don Schmahl, of Bettendorf, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Chad Kerouac and Richard Kerouac, both of San Diego, Calif., Aimee Umphrey-Link and Lindsey Patterson, both of Bourbonnais, Jodi Sitkowski, of Manhattan, Kaitlyn Umphrey, of Davenport, Iowa, Jared Fromknect, of Denver, Colo., and Karlee Schmahl, of Bettendorf, Iowa; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Katie and Leon Pommier, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one granddaughter, Jennifer Kerouac; one daughter-in-law, Kim Kerouac; four brothers, Ellsworth Nourie, Milton Nourie, Robbie Nourie and Roger Nourie; and three sisters, MayBella Pangle, Vivian Mercer and Jean Benoit.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
