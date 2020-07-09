PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Margaret Murphy-Sims, 87, of Pembroke Township, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at her home.
She was born April 26, 1933, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the daughter of Will Murphy and Olivia (Brown) Murphy.
Margaret was a bus driver for Pembroke School District 259, and also drove a school bus for St. Anne High School and Kankakee School District 111.
She was a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 66 years.
Her hobbies included being on the mother’s board at St. Anne Woods Chapel, where she was also a member of the church, and a member of the Pembroke Senior Citizens’ group. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
Surviving are seven sons, Garrison Murphy and Milton Murphy, of Kankakee, Nelson (Nita) Sims, of Maretta, Calif., Lloyd (Adela) Sims, of Newman, John Sims, of Phoenix, Ariz., Garrison Sims, of Emmitt, Idaho, and Erskine Murphy, of Oakland, Calif.; eight daughters, Rhonda Murphy, of Kankakee, Cherra Kay (Calvin) Cobb, of Rosamond, Calif., Audrey Murphy (Charles) Anderson, of Kankakee, Stacey (Lee) McKnight, of Bourbonnais, Darcy Sims, of Memphis, Tenn., Liakita (Andre) Darnell, of Jackson, Tenn., Tonya Sims, of Jackson, Tenn., and Terri Sims, of Houston, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth (James) Glenn, of Pembroke Township; and two brothers, Mose Murphy, of Chicago, and Otis Murphy, of Country Club Hills.
Preceding her in death were a son, Darryl Sims; her husband, John Sims Sr.; nephew, Alex Powers; grandson, Leonard Sims; sisters, Bernice Johnson and Willa Lee Powell; and brother, Eddie Lee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 East 6000S Road, Pembroke Township. The Rev. Sonja Berry will officiate. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
