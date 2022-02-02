FORT MYERS, Fla. — Margaret Love, 87, of Fort Myers, Fla. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
