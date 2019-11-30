Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.