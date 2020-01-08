Margaret Ivy

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Margaret Ann Ivy, 64, Columbus, Ohio, departed this life on Dec. 31, 2019, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus Ohio.
A time for gathering will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Fair Haven COGIC. Pastor Carl Randle will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of John Albert and Ruth Mae (Allen) Scott.
In August of 1971, her parents relocated to Pembroke. She graduated from St. Anne Community High School. While in high school, Margaret developed a love for sewing while taking a home economics class. She became a seamstress. Margaret also received her associate’s degree in hotel restaurant management from Kankakee Community College. She had been employed for 10 years at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Margaret then met the love of her life, Maurice Ivy, and they were married Aug. 12, 1989.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Margaret enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, being a beautician, shopping at Wal-Mart and volunteering at schools.
She loved the Lord and was affiliated with the Fair Haven COGIC.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Maurice K. Ivy; daughter, Latoya Sowah; son, Ronnie L. Childs Jr.; and sister, Barbara Scott.
She leaves to cherish the beautiful memories of her children, Shanika (James) Stevenson, of Sun River Terrace, Jamel (Aloma) Childs, of Lilburn, Ga., Mariah Ivy, of Columbus, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Rachel (Gary) Sweatte, Jeffery (Mary) Scott and Meredith Scott, all of Columbus Ohio; mother and father-in-law, Ervin and Rose Ivy, of Pembroke; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!