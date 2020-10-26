MANTENO — Margaret Renwick Hannover (nee Hatch), 102, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Homewood and Manteno, passed away.
She was the beloved wife of 72 years to Kenneth L. Hannover. He preceded her in death. Margaret was the mother of Bruce (Regina) Hannover and Nancy (Charles) Cummings. She was the cherished grandmother of Beth Smith, Ed Cummings, Margaret Cummings, Kyle Hannover and Victoria (Derek) Martin; and great-grandmother of Tyson Smith, Drake Martin, Dylan Martin and Degan Martin.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, until the 11:30 a.m. services at Community Presbyterian Church, 64 S. Walnut St., Manteno. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, Homewood, phone (708) 798-5300.
