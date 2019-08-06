Margaret J. Favre, 90, of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at her home in Grant Park.
She was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Renalda Melchers Ehmen. Margaret married George Favre on Sept. 15, 1952, in Chicago. He preceded her in death July 17, 2015.
Surviving are three children, Stephen (Julie) Favre, of Grant Park, Nancy (Mark) Herlitz, of Beecher, and Mark (Laura) Favre, of Oak Forest. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, John Ehmen.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and served as an election judge for many years.
Margaret enjoyed shopping, reading and making crafts.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., also on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made toward Masses on behalf of Margaret.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!