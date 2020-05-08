BONFIELD — Margaret M. Donaghue, 93, passed away at her home in Bonfield, on Monday (May 4, 2020) as a result of natural causes.
Margaret was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Warner and Margaret Boss (Farrell), the eldest of three children.
Preceding her in death were both of her parents; brother, James Patrick Boss; sister, Virginia Boss Agresto; as well as two sons, Joel (1959 to 2012), and Kevin (1954 to 2018).
Surviving are her children, Michael, of Chicago, Kathy (Ken) Wochnik, of Orlando, Fla., Janice (Michael) Galbreath, of Peotone, Robert (Sue), of Beecher, Helen (Wayne) Evers, of Bonfield, and Peter (Helen Kane), of Wilmette. Additionally, she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews; as well as 18 grandchildren, David Wochnik, Andy (Tami), Brian (Cathy), Sean (Michelle), Meghan Klasic (Josh), Kevin (Kristin), Luke, and Zach Galbreath; Brad (Sara), Blake (Kim), and Brett Donaghue; Alyssa, Jasmine and Peter Evers; Jim (Liz) Donaghue and Amy Donaghue; and Lucas and McCall Donaghue. There were 16 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ben, Cayla, Jacob (d.), Scott, Will, Norah, Owen, Liam, James, Theodore, Olivia, Dean, Brynn, Kora and Vera.
Margaret grew up mainly on the west side of Chicago and in Cicero and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grammar School. She left school early to help her family and then in 1973 received her High School Equivalency certificate at the age of 46. She also worked for CPD as a crossing guard on the south side and at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. A lifelong volunteer she worked over a decade in raising funds for Children with Mental Disabilities. She also volunteered for Prairie State Legal Services (former board member and Volunteer of the Year in 2000). She was also active for many years with Catholic Charities. “Hey, she had a great run!” the family said.
A memorial service will be scheduled after resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901, online at catholiccharities.usa.org; or Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914, online at hkvcares.org.
