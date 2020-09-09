Margaret Dittrich

KANKAKEE — Margaret E. (McKern) Dittrich, 94, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
She was born July 14, 1926, in Rockford, the second child of Athol and Irene (Veach) McKern. Margaret was raised in Loves Park, and attended public schools there, graduating from Rockford Harlem High School in 1943.
Margaret married Robert “Bob” Dittrich on May 15, 1948, at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere. Together, they owned and operated four restaurants over a 40-year period. Most notable of those were Club Irwin, in the tiny community of Irwin. Bob preceded her in death in 2008, just days short of their 60th wedding anniversary.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty McKern, Chicago, brother, Richard McKern, Needham, Mass.; her father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Mary (Zenk) Dittrich; brother-in-law, Carter Hadley, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Angeline McDonald, Taylor, Wis.; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Marjorie Dittrich, Watseka; and son-in-law, Myron Bertram, Manteno.
Surviving are her sons, John (Lois) Dittrich, of Tempe, Ariz., Jim (Chris) Dittrich, of Naples, Fla., and Jerry (Lisa) Dittrich, of Portland, Maine; daughter, Janet Bertram, of Manteno; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mildred Hadley, of Shalimar, Fla.; sister-in-law, Norma McKern, of Dallas, Texas; along with 18 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral services at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities online at catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
