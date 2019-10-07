Margaret Ann Clifton, 83, of Momence, passed away Friday (Oct. 4, 2019).
She was born May 20, 1936, to Edgar B. and Rachel Simpson.
Margaret graduated from Momence High School and Iowa State University at Ames, Iowa. She married David P. Clifton on July 19, 1958.
She was a home economics teacher at St. Anne High School for 5 years and Momence High School for 22 years, and a part-time teacher at Manteno High School for 6 years. Margaret and David were owners of Prairie’s Decorating Service and Prairie’s Memorials in Momence since 1983.
Margaret was a member of the First United Methodist Church and designed the needlepoint kneelers for the sanctuary and the chapel. She had been a member and officer of the Momence Chamber of Commerce, the Momence Cultural Center and Momence Jayettes. Her pastimes were sewing, painting and playing cards.
She is survived by her son, Edgar Arthur Clifton, and grandson, Florin, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and her son, Alan Phillip Clifton, his wife, Michelle, and two grandsons, David William and Spencer Alan, of Momence. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kay Simpson; nieces, Carol LeClaire, Janet Wyer and Kim White; and nephews, Brian Clifton and Steven Clifton.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; father and mother; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and George Winter, of Kankakee; brother, Tom Simpson, of Payson; and nephew, Kevin Clifton.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Private inurnment will be in Momence Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
