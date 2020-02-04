L’ERABLE — Margaret Ann Campbell, 91, of L’Erable and formerly of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Faith Place Nursing Home in Danforth.
She was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Watseka, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Tesche) Craft. Margaret married Lengene “Gene” Campbell in Watseka in 1972. He preceded her in death in 2004.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Robert Craft.
Surviving are one son, Web Bohn (Becky), of Martinton; one daughter, Rebecca Bohn-Kern (Geoff), of Chicago; three grandchildren, Nicholas Bohn (Lindsay), of Ashkum, Kristy Arie (Nick), of Watseka, and Katy Bohn, of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Kwynn and Blake Arie and Kooper and Kinnley Bohn.
Mrs. Campbell owned and operated The Longbranch in L’Erable from 1974 to 1992.
Per Margaret Ann’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!