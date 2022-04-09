Margaret Boisvert

KANKAKEE — Margaret V. Boisvert, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born April 16, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of John Sr. and Marie (Nehls) Braun. Margaret married Alexis L. “Alex” Boisvert on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death May 25, 2012.
Margaret was co-owner of A-1 Raiche Locksmiths in Kankakee.
She enjoyed watching the Chicago Blackhawks and Notre Dame football games.
Margaret collected angel figurines and prayed the rosary daily. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Margaret was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Clifford and Barbara Boisvert, of LaGrange Park, Tom and Linda Boisvert, of Kankakee, and Michael and June Boisvert, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Sabrina (Mike) Terzian, Ashley (Kevin) Prosser, Jordyn (Richard) Cain, Logan (Molly) Boisvert, Jeremiah Blanchette and Noah Blanchette; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Alex Boisvert, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Paul Boisvert; one daughter, Lois Boisvert; one granddaughter, Anya Boisvert; two sisters, Olive Paris and Patricia Emmart; and four brothers, Frederick Braun, John Braun Jr., Albert Braun and Robert Braun.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the wishes of the family.