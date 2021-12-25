KANKAKEE — Margaret “Margie” Ayers, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 5, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of James and Hester (Lockwood) Quigley. Margie married David R. Ayers on Oct. 29, 1966, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Margie was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School and High School, Kankakee, and Illinois State University. She was a retired teacher. Margie had taught at Washington School, Easter Seal Center and St. Patrick Grade School/Aquinas Catholic Academy, Kankakee, for 22 years.
She enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending her winters in South Carolina, gardening, reading and playing cards, especially Bridge Club. She was a member of a prayer group and enjoyed spending time with their circle of friends.
Margie was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, where she was also CCD Woman of the Year.
Surviving are her husband, David Ayers, of Kankakee; one son, Daniel R. Ayers, of Bourbonnais; and one brother, Richard Quigley, of Lugoff, S.C.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Mary Salkeld.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.
