WATSEKA — Marga Garfield, 83, of Watseka, passed away peacefully in her sleep knowing she was loved. She passed away July 9, 2022, just after 5 a.m. CST.

On Dec. 7, 1938, the world met Marga (née Groeschke) Garfield. She was born in Berlin-Schoeneberg, Germany, the daughter of Else Berta Agathe Groeschke (née Nitze) and Heinz Guenter Reinhold Groeschke.

Marga grew up in Ötzing by Plattling, Kreis Deggendorf, Bavaria, Germany. In Munich, West Germany, on March 17, Marga married one very handsome American soldier, Charles LeRoy Garfield, who swept her off her feet all the way to Watseka.

