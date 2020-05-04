KANKAKEE — Mardell Spivey, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 1, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 26, 1925, in Chebanse, the daughter of Raymond and Loretta (Fordyce) Laurent. Mardell married Melvin R. Spivey on April 27, 1946, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 24, 2003. Mardell and her husband were married for 57 years. They were very devoted to one another.
Mardell was a homemaker. She was one of the original founding members of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee. She enjoyed golfing with her husband. Mardell especially loved spending time with her family. She also found her calling through her dedicated care for her extended family and friends.
She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, formerly St. Martin of Tours, Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard L. Spivey, of Madison, Wis., and Kevin and Faith Spivey, of Custer Park; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Cheryl and Terry Nourie, of Normal, and Linda and Gary Martin, of Baraboo, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Melvin Spivey, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Jeffrey Martin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
