Marcella P. Schmidt, 100, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born April 16, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Branner) Wesemann, in Herscher. Marcella married Raymond Schmidt on Sept. 29, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.
Marcella was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed working on the family farm, needleworking and doing word search puzzles.
Surviving are her son, Gerald (Kathy) Schmidt, of Bonfield; two grandsons, Drew and Zach Schmidt; sister, Roscella Piper, of Bonfield; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Raymond; two brothers, Vernon and Raymond Wesemann; and one infant sister, Adeline.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Burial will immediately follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!