KANKAKEE — Manuel Pizano, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) at his home.
He was born July 25, 1940, in Mexico, the son of Manuel and Tomasa (Pizano) Pizano.
Manuel was a very respectful man and one who always helped anyone who was in need.
Surviving are his daughter, Rosa Maria, of Mexico; sons, Jorge (Deborah) Pizano, of Limestone, and Juan Pizano, of Momence; daughter, Irma Pizano, of Kankakee; son, Jose Jamae Pizano, of Mexico; significant other, Donna Keller, of Kankakee; one brother, Juan (Clara) Pizano, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and several brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Homes, Kankakee.
