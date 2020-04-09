FLINT, MICH. — Mammie L. Williams, 88, of Flint, Mich., passed away April 2, 2020.
A private, family-only viewing will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
